Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Taylor County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.