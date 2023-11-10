The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) battle the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-13 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished first.

The Lions averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

The Lions allowed 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule