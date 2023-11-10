How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) battle the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (42.9%).
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-13 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished first.
- The Lions averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (67.8).
- When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
- The Lions allowed 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) too.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|USAO
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
