Friday's game that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Rupp Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-51 in favor of Kentucky, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 75, Texas A&M-Commerce 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-24.1)

Kentucky (-24.1) Computer Predicted Total: 126.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

Texas A&M-Commerce was 181st in the country last year with 71.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 274th with 73.4 points allowed per game.

With 29.1 boards per game, the Lions ranked 312th in the country. They gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

Last season Texas A&M-Commerce ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.4 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Lions ranked 235th in the nation. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Last season the Lions sank 8.4 three-pointers per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32% (299th-ranked) from downtown.

Texas A&M-Commerce was 111th in the country with 6.7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 242nd with a 34.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Texas A&M-Commerce took 54.1% two-pointers (accounting for 67.6% of the team's buckets) and 45.9% threes (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.