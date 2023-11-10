Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M-Commerce's games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last year.
- The Lions had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.
- Texas A&M-Commerce's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Kentucky's .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record).
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|74.5
|146.1
|67.8
|141.2
|140.8
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|71.6
|146.1
|73.4
|141.2
|141.1
Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends
- The Lions scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 3.8 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-9 against the spread and 9-11 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|20-12-0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|14-4
|Home Record
|5-5
|6-3
|Away Record
|7-12
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.8
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-7-0
