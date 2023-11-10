How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Virginia vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M-Commerce vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Wake Forest vs Georgia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- South Carolina Upstate vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
- Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Buckeyes ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Aggies ranked 19th.
- The Aggies put up just 3.8 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Buckeyes gave up to opponents (69).
- Texas A&M went 13-5 last season when it scored more than 69 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.7.
- The Aggies conceded fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (67) last season.
- Texas A&M sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Reed Arena
