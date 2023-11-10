The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-1.5) 138.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-0.5) 138.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Aggies were an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Buckeyes games went over the point total.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

