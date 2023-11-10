The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) square off against the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Longhorns had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
  • Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Longhorns scored just 2.5 more points per game (78) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).
  • When Texas scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 12-3.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas scored 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged in road games (69.4).
  • Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
  • Texas averaged 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Incarnate Word W 88-56 Moody Center
11/10/2023 Delaware State - Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice - Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville - Madison Square Garden

