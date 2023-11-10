The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) square off against the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

Last season, the Longhorns had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.

Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets ranked 210th.

Last year, the Longhorns scored just 2.5 more points per game (78) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).

When Texas scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 12-3.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas scored 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged in road games (69.4).

Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.

Texas averaged 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

