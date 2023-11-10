The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) take the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Coyotes averaged.

Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.

The Vaqueros scored 5.1 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Coyotes gave up to opponents (73.6).

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-3.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.

At home, the Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.2.

UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule