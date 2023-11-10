How to Watch UTSA vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.
UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners' 41% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers given up to their opponents (44.9%).
- UTSA went 7-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 162nd.
- The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were just 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers gave up.
- When it scored more than 71 points last season, UTSA went 7-6.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA averaged 70 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 on the road.
- At home, the Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than they allowed away (83.5).
- UTSA made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
