The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UTSA matchup.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

UTSA vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTSA won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Roadrunners were an underdog by 11.5 points or more 11 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Minnesota went 14-13-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 27 times last season.

UTSA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking places UTSA 244th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 75th.

With odds of +25000, UTSA has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

