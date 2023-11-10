Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Wise County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alvord High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.