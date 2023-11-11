The AFL lineup on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include squaring off against in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

AFL Women's Premiership Football

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Essendon Bombers at Geelong Cats

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

North Melbourne Kangaroos at Melbourne Demons

  • League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.