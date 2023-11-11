The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) host a Big 12 showdown against the Baylor Bears (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 16th-best in scoring offense (36.6 points per game) and 19th-best in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game). Baylor ranks 64th with 391.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 395 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Baylor vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Baylor Kansas State 391.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (26th) 395 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.7 (50th) 114 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (12th) 277.2 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (53rd) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,738 yards on 63.7% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 81 times for 339 yards (37.7 per game).

Dawson Pendergrass has racked up 275 yards on 58 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 144 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has collected 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 586 (65.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has put up a 392-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 50 targets.

Drake Dabney's 40 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 1,955 yards (217.2 ypg) on 163-of-257 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 293 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 744 yards (82.7 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 24 passes for 263 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 97 times this year and racked up 496 yards (55.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 513 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 62 times and has collected 44 catches and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 433-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 52 targets.

