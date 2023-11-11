Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deaf Smith County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Deaf Smith County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dimmitt High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
