The McNeese Cowboys (0-8) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium in a Southland battle.

With 17.5 points per game (21st-worst) and 36.8 points allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst), McNeese has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. With 350.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Houston Christian ranks 72nd in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 59th, giving up 346.9 total yards per contest.

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Houston Christian McNeese 350.6 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (115th) 346.9 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.9 (104th) 142.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.8 (82nd) 207.9 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (89th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 1,582 yards on 125-of-223 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Darryle Evans has carried the ball 72 times for 323 yards.

Champ Dozier has collected 294 yards (on 57 carries) with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds' 504 receiving yards (63 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 29 targets with five touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has caught 12 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (27.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Deuce McMillan's nine targets have resulted in 14 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards (105.4 ypg) to lead McNeese, completing 49.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has racked up 411 yards on 86 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Joshon Barbie has carried the ball 33 times for 199 yards (24.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jon McCall has hauled in 25 receptions for 386 yards (48.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 291 yards so far this campaign.

Jihad Marks' 11 grabs have yielded 168 yards and one touchdown.

