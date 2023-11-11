Big 12 foes match up when the Houston Cougars (4-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Houston ranks 74th in total offense (381.0 yards per game) and 108th in total defense (415.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Cincinnati is putting up 25.3 points per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.3 points per game (92nd-ranked) on defense.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381.0 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118.0 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263.0 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 2,302 yards (255.8 ypg) on 210-of-319 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 254 rushing yards on 98 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Parker Jenkins has racked up 350 yards on 74 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Sam Brown's leads his squad with 764 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 53 receptions (out of 79 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 435 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Matthew Golden's 38 catches have yielded 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards on 155-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has rushed 138 times for 756 yards, with three touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson leads his squad with 631 receiving yards on 46 receptions with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 33 passes and compiled 469 receiving yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 220 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

