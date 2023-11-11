The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Fertitta Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

Texas A&M-CC's .655 ATS win percentage (19-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Houston's .500 mark (17-17-0 ATS Record).

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 74.9 155 57.5 130.7 134.4 Texas A&M-CC 80.1 155 73.2 130.7 147.7

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars put up only 1.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).

When Houston put up more than 73.2 points last season, it went 13-5 against the spread and 20-0 overall.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0 Texas A&M-CC 19-10-0 19-10-0

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Texas A&M-CC 16-2 Home Record 13-2 11-0 Away Record 7-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

