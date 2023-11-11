The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.

Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.4% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Hurricane finished 256th.

The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.

Incarnate Word went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

Incarnate Word put up more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (67.0) last season.

The Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word drained more 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule