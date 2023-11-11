Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canada Life Centre. Does a bet on Benn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jamie Benn vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is +4.

Benn has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Benn has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Benn has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Benn has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

