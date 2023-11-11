Big 12 rivals will clash when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) battle the Baylor Bears (3-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Kansas State 44, Baylor 11 Kansas State has compiled a 4-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Wildcats have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

Baylor has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.

The Bears have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-21.5)



Kansas State (-21.5) In nine Kansas State games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.

In eight games played Baylor has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55)



Under (55) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 55 points five times this season.

In the Baylor's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 55.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 55 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 55.5 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 35.4 29 ATS Record 7-2-0 5-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 53.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 31.8 30 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-5-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-4 2-0

