The Nicholls State Colonels (4-4) and the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium in a clash of Southland foes.

Nicholls State is totaling 356.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 66th in the FCS. On defense, the Colonels rank 82nd, surrendering 374.8 yards per game. With 22.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Lamar ranks 82nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 30th, surrendering 21.7 points per game.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Lamar Nicholls State 325.2 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.4 (89th) 348.1 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.8 (49th) 143.6 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (60th) 181.7 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.1 (60th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has compiled 1,535 yards (170.6 yards per game) while completing 62.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 123 yards .

Khalan Griffin has carried the ball 146 times for 668 yards, with four touchdowns.

Damashja Harris has rushed for 199 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' 426 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions on 29 targets with two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has 12 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 253 yards (28.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kyndon Fuselier has racked up 209 reciving yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has racked up 1,663 yards (207.9 ypg) on 139-of-251 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 632 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

Jaylon Spears has carried the ball 75 times for 474 yards (59.3 per game) and four touchdowns while also racking up 141 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Neno Lemay's team-high 395 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 39 targets) with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 342 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quincy Brown has been the target of 32 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 216 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

