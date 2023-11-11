Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Lubbock County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brownfield High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
