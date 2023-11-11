The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11 will feature Luke List as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on List at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to win the tournament this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

List Odds to Win: +2800

Luke List Insights

List has finished below par on 18 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 20 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five appearances, List has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past five appearances, List finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

List hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -7 278 1 14 1 1 $2.7M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

List finished 53rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2020.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course List has played in the past year has been 512 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

List's Last Time Out

List was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship placed him in the 42nd percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, List shot better than 42% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

List carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, List had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

List's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average (7.1).

In that most recent tournament, List's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, four).

List ended the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, List recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

