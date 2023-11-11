The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • In games North Texas shot higher than 45.8% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
  • The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the Mean Green averaged 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).
  • North Texas went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, North Texas put up 2.1 more points per game (65.6) than it did in road games (63.5).
  • The Mean Green surrendered 53 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (59.8).
  • When playing at home, North Texas drained 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Northern Iowa W 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/11/2023 Omaha - UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 St. John's (NY) - TD Arena
11/26/2023 Angelo State - UNT Coliseum

