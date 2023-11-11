The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma ranks 28th in scoring defense this season (19.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 39.9 points per game. With 419.4 total yards per game on offense, West Virginia ranks 44th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 62nd, allowing 366.8 total yards per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Oklahoma West Virginia 490.0 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (49th) 382.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (60th) 177.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (6th) 312.8 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (101st) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,646 yards (294.0 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 71.3% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 287 rushing yards on 71 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 84 times for 444 yards (49.3 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 78 times for 308 yards (34.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq's 547 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has registered 33 catches and two touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has caught 52 passes while averaging 58.7 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has a total of 497 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring eight touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,545 yards on 97-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 427 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has run for 676 yards on 147 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Devin Carter has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (46.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has one touchdown.

Kole Taylor has put up a 305-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 47 targets.

Hudson Clement's 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 298 yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

