Can we expect Radek Faksa finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

