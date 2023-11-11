Before the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ryan Armour is in 54th place at -7.

Looking to wager on Ryan Armour at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Armour Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Armour has shot below par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Armour has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Armour has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 73rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 51 -4 280 0 11 0 0 $299,462

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Armour's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 28th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Armour played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Armour has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,319 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour was in the third percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Armour was better than 61% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Armour recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Armour carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Armour had fewer birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last competition, Armour had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Armour ended the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Armour's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

