The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-8) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a clash of CUSA foes.

Louisiana Tech ranks 68th in total offense (383.3 yards per game) and 92nd in total defense (397.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Sam Houston ranks fourth-worst in points per game (16.9), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 74th in the FBS with 26.6 points ceded per contest.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Sam Houston Louisiana Tech 298.1 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (45th) 378 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (118th) 83.8 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (89th) 214.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (52nd) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,766 yards (196.2 ypg) to lead Sam Houston, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 160 yards (17.8 ypg) on 67 carries.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 87 times for 286 yards (31.8 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith has collected 61 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 544 (60.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 85 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has caught 30 passes and compiled 389 receiving yards (43.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Al'Vonte Woodard has racked up 281 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,476 yards (147.6 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has 504 rushing yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 262 yards (26.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 67 receptions for 710 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has caught 34 passes for 555 yards (55.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell has compiled 14 catches for 279 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana Tech or Sam Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.