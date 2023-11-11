Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somervell County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Somervell County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somervell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
