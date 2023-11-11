Having taken three in a row, the Winnipeg Jets welcome in the Dallas Stars on Saturday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

The Jets' matchup with the Stars can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSW, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 30 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 12 5 7 12 14 5 48.3% Roope Hintz 11 5 6 11 3 0 46.5% Jason Robertson 12 3 7 10 10 11 - Jamie Benn 12 3 6 9 3 9 54.2% Wyatt Johnston 12 4 4 8 4 4 42.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 3.3 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the NHL.

The Jets' 47 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players