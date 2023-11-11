The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2), who have won three straight, on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-120) Jets (+100) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 10 times this season, and have finished 7-3 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Dallas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

The Stars have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in five of 12 games this season.

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars vs. Jets Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 36 (24th) Goals 47 (8th) 30 (4th) Goals Allowed 43 (17th) 3 (30th) Power Play Goals 9 (16th) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars offense's 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Stars have allowed the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 30 (2.5 per game).

With a +6 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

