Player prop bet options for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavelski is Dallas' leading contributor with 12 points. He has five goals and seven assists this season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Roope Hintz has 11 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists for Dallas.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 1 1 0 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Connor's 16 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 11 goals and five assists in 13 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 16 total points (1.2 per game), with five goals and 11 assists in 13 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.