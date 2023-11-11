The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) host an SEC battle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M is compiling 32.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 38th, allowing 21.6 points per contest. In terms of total yards, Mississippi State ranks 104th in the FBS (335.7 total yards per game) and 59th on the other side of the ball (362 total yards allowed per game).

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Mississippi State 401.2 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (107th) 296.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (56th) 131.1 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (85th) 270.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (106th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 439 yards on 86 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Amari Daniels has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 425 yards (47.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 39 receptions for 652 yards (72.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 506 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 18 catches for 274 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recored 1,275 passing yards, or 141.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has piled up 281 yards (on 56 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has collected 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 554 (61.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put together a 310-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Justin Robinson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 221 yards.

