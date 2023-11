The matchups in a Week 11 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Texas include the Texas Longhorns playing the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-17)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-3.5)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel:

Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Kansas State (-20.5)

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)

Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Homer Bryce Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Houston (-2.5)

Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-14)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-12.5)

Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Shell Energy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

