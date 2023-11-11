How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 42.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents shot last season.
- Texas Southern went 9-10 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 121st.
- The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils gave up to opponents.
- Texas Southern put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 68 points.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Texas Southern averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (64.5).
- At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 92-55
|The Pit
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
