The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 46.2% of shots the RedHawks' opponents knocked down.

Texas State went 7-3 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The RedHawks ranked 322nd.

Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats scored were 8.5 fewer points than the RedHawks allowed (74.5).

Texas State had a 3-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.2 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).

Defensively the Bobcats played worse in home games last year, allowing 68.2 points per game, compared to 66.6 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas State fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game with a 30% percentage when playing on the road.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule