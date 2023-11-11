UTSA vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will play their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: ESPNU
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-800
|+540
UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends
- UTSA is 3-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Rice has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+450
|Bet $100 to win $450
