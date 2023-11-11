Week 11 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football schedule includes six games with Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 11 Pac-12 Results
Arizona 34 Colorado 31
- Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Team Stat Comparison
|Colorado
|Arizona
|339
|Total Yards
|421
|262
|Passing Yards
|214
|77
|Rushing Yards
|207
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 11 Pac-12 Games
Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-14.5)
USC Trojans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)
