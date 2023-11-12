The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) hit the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents made.
  • In games Baylor shot higher than 41.3% from the field, it went 17-5 overall.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the Bears averaged 11.5 more points per game (77.0) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).
  • Baylor had an 18-6 record last season when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Baylor played better when playing at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Bears gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).
  • Baylor averaged 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Auburn W 88-82 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/9/2023 John Brown W 96-70 Ferrell Center
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb - Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 UMKC - Ferrell Center
11/22/2023 Oregon State - Barclays Center

