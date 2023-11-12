Division rivals Dallas (5-3) and New York (2-7) will meet in a matchup of NFC East teams on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Giants will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 17.5 point underdogs. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Cowboys' upcoming matchup against Giants, review the column below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Cowboys vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have led two times, have been behind three times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.0 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter three times and won five times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.0 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this season, the Giants have won the third quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have lost the fourth quarter two times and won six times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Cowboys vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of nine games this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

