How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) square off on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a battle of NFC East foes.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cowboys Insights
- This year, the Cowboys put up 3.4 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants give up (24.1).
- The Cowboys average 346.5 yards per game, just 8.2 more than the 338.3 the Giants allow per matchup.
- Dallas rushes for 111.6 yards per game, 15.5 fewer than the 127.1 New York allows per contest.
- The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Giants have eight takeaways.
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys score 37 points per game in home games (9.5 more than their overall average), and give up 11 at home (7.5 less than overall).
- The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (382) is higher than their overall average (346.5). But their average yards conceded at home (249.3) is lower than overall (288).
- Dallas accumulates 262 passing yards per game at home (27.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 179.7 at home (0.6 more than overall).
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (120) is higher than their overall average (111.6). And their average yards conceded at home (69.7) is lower than overall (108.9).
- The Cowboys convert 51.1% of third downs in home games (4.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 25% at home (11.6% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 43-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 28-23
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.