Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be up against the New York Giants and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Prescott has thrown for 2,011 yards (251.4 per game) this season while completing 70.2% of his throws, with 13 TD passes and five picks. In the ground game, Prescott has tacked on 118 yards rushing on 29 attempts, including one touchdown.

Prescott vs. the Giants

Prescott vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 230.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 230.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Prescott will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants give up 211.2 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Giants have totaled nine touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Giants' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)

249.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has topped his passing yards prop total in six of eight opportunities this year.

The Cowboys have passed 54.4% of the time and run 45.6% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott's 7.6 yards per attempt rank sixth in the NFL.

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in seven of eight games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 77.8% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (14).

Prescott accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his total 265 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Prescott Rushing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

Prescott has one rushing touchdown this year in eight games played.

He has five carries in the red zone (8.9% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-44 / 374 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-31 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-34 / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

