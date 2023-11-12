Sunday's game that pits the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-0) at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 12.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 68-40 win against Our Lady of the Lake in their last game on Tuesday.

Incarnate Word vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 63, Incarnate Word 57

Incarnate Word Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals scored 58.7 points per game last season (300th in college basketball) and gave up 58.3 (39th in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.

In conference games last year, Incarnate Word put up more points per game (59.9) than its overall average (58.7).

The Cardinals averaged 62.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (53.5).

Incarnate Word allowed 55.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 60.9 on the road.

