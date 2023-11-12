With the Dallas Cowboys playing the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Jake Ferguson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has also tacked on 32 catches for 328 yards and three TDs this year. He has been targeted 43 times.

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1

