The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Dallas has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 19th.

The Mavericks record 8.8 more points per game (122.8) than the Pelicans allow (114).

When Dallas puts up more than 114 points, it is 6-1.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are scoring 124.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (120.5).

At home, Dallas is ceding 5.2 more points per game (119.2) than when playing on the road (114).

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.5 fewer treys per game (17) than in away games (17.5). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (39.8%).

Mavericks Injuries