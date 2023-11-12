The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.

Sam Houston went 20-2 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.

The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up.

Sam Houston went 17-2 last season when it scored more than 65.8 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.

At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.2).

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston made fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) too.

