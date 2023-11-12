How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats shot at a 45.6% rate from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
- Sam Houston went 20-2 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.
- The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up.
- Sam Houston went 17-2 last season when it scored more than 65.8 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.
- At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.2).
- Beyond the arc, Sam Houston made fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) too.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
