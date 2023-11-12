The Dallas Stars' (9-3-1) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Sunday, November 12 game against the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars have 39 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Dallas gives up just 2.5 goals per game (32 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +7 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 46 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the league.

Stars vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-110) Stars (-110) 6

