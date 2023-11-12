Sunday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the Rice Owls (2-0) matching up with the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) at 2:00 PM (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a win for Rice by a score of 65-60, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Horned Frogs are coming off of an 86-48 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in their last game on Wednesday.

TCU vs. Rice Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TCU vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 65, TCU 60

TCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Horned Frogs put up 60.0 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing last season (279th in college basketball). They had a -255 scoring differential and were outscored by 8.3 points per game.

With 58.1 points per game in Big 12 matchups, TCU scored 1.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.0 PPG).

Offensively the Horned Frogs fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 62.7 points per game, compared to 54.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, TCU allowed 64.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 74.7.

