Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 18 of Texas A&M-Commerce's games last season hit the over.
- The Lions had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.
- Texas A&M-Commerce (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 16% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0) last season.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|73.9
|145.5
|69.8
|143.2
|143.9
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|71.6
|145.5
|73.4
|143.2
|141.1
Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends
- The Lions scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.
- Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 9-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|10-18-0
|11-17-0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|9-6
|Home Record
|5-5
|7-8
|Away Record
|7-12
|1-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.8
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-7-0
