Our projection model predicts the Alcorn State Braves will defeat the Texas Southern Tigers on Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Shell Energy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-3.8) 48 Alcorn State 26, Texas Southern 22

Week 11 SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Tigers games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, just two Braves games hit the over.

Tigers vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 23.3 35 35.7 25 17.2 40 Alcorn State 23.1 19.9 26 14.8 19.5 26.3

